FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK), a business development company (BDC), has a sensitive portfolio position in the face of the (likely) proceeding interest rate decreases. However, there are a few aspects to consider when evaluating a BDC's capability to uphold dividend payments in a changing market
FS KKR Capital: Quality BDC, But I'm Not Buying
Summary
- FS KKR Capital is a business development company with a focus on debt investments across middle-market US companies originated through its Adviser's broad network.
- FSK's regular DPS coverage amounted to ~120% as of June 2024. However, one has to remember that we already witnessed one interest rate cut, and there's likely more to come.
- I believe that shareholders will benefit from some additional payments along the way - at least until we approach a further 150 bps cut.
- FSK may not be able to uphold its base dividend when interest rate cuts move beyond 150 bps.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.