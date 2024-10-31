Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Wayne Hood - SVP, Investor Relations

Tom Taylor - CEO

Trevor Lang - President

Bryan Langley - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan

Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Securities

Zach Fadem - Wells Fargo

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Michael Lasser - UBS

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Oliver Wintermantel - Evercore ISI

Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies

Alexia Morgan - Piper Sandler

Karen Short - Melius

Philip Blee - William Blair

Molly Baum - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Justin Kleber - Baird

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Floor & Decor Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Wayne Hood, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Wayne Hood

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Floor & Decor's Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on our call today are Tom Taylor, Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Lang, President; and Bryan Langley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I wanted to remind everyone of the company's safe harbor language. Comments made during this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events, including financial projections or future market conditions is a forward-looking statement. The company's actual future results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in its SEC filings. Floor & Decor assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking