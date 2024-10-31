Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Wayne Hood - SVP, Investor Relations
Tom Taylor - CEO
Trevor Lang - President
Bryan Langley - EVP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan
Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Securities
Zach Fadem - Wells Fargo
Seth Sigman - Barclays
Michael Lasser - UBS
Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett
Keith Hughes - Truist Securities
Oliver Wintermantel - Evercore ISI
Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies
Alexia Morgan - Piper Sandler
Karen Short - Melius
Philip Blee - William Blair
Molly Baum - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Justin Kleber - Baird
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Floor & Decor Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Wayne Hood, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Wayne Hood
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Floor & Decor's Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on our call today are Tom Taylor, Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Lang, President; and Bryan Langley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before we get started, I wanted to remind everyone of the company's safe harbor language.
