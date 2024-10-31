Tidewater: Best Shipping Sector Outlook With An Attractive Entry Price
Summary
- The OSV outlook is one of the most interesting in the shipping industry. The order book is nearly zero, and there are only a few laid-up vessels available.
- After the recent sell-off, Tidewater is trading at interesting price levels.
- Due to volatile oil prices, next year could face more headwinds than before; however, the long-term outlook is promising.
