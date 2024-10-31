Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call October 30, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Schwartz - Chief Executive Officer

Kyle Sauers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum

David Katz - Jefferies

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Jordan Bender - Citizens JMP

Stefanos Crist - Needham & Company

Zach Silverberg - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today’s Rush Street Interactive Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Sheila and I’ll be your moderator for today. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to our hosting team.

Kyle Sauers

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to our third quarter 2024 earnings release. It can be found under the heading Financials Quarterly Results in the Investors section of the RSI website at rushstreetinteractive.com. Some of our comments will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are usually identified by the use of words such as will, expect, should or other similar phrases and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We assume no responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on them. We refer you to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

During the call, we will discuss our non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company’s operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, we will be discussing adjusted EBITDA, which we