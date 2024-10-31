Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCPK:ALPMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 30, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hiromitsu Ikeda - Chief Communications and IRO

Naoki Okamura - Representative Director, President and CEO

Atsushi Kitamura - Chief Financial Officer

Yoshitsugu Shitaka - Chief Scientific Officer

Tadaaki Taniguchi - Chief Medical Officer

Claus Zieler - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup Securities

Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Akinori Ueda - Goldman Sachs Securities

Hiroyuki Matsubara - Nomura Securities

Shinichiro Hyogo - Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Miki Sogi - Sanford C. Bernstein

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Thank you very much for your coming to this Astellas Q2 YTD FY24 Financial Results of Astellas. I'm Ikeda, CCIRO, Chief Communications and IR Officer, serving as a moderator for today. Today, we make a presentation first that is followed by Q&A. The presentation is based upon the presentation material posted on our website.

For question and answer as well we are going to provide the simultaneous translation in English and Japanese. The accuracy of the translation is not guaranteed by Astellas. Please do understand about that. The language can be selected menu over zoom webinar screen. If you select the original, then you can hear original voices without going through without voice through the translation.

Cautionary statement, this material or representation by representatives for the company and answers in a statement by them for the company in the Q&A session includes forward-looking statements based on assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors. They contain information of pharmaceuticals, including compounds under development. But this information is not intended to make any representations or advertisements regarding the efficacy or