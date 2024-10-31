Oportun Financial: A Possible Turnaround Priced For Disaster, Speculative Buy

Innovation Sustainability Growth profile picture
Innovation Sustainability Growth
389 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Oportun is a financial services company offering competitive personal lending products and savings services through its award-winning platform. The company is significantly undervalued.
  • OPRT management attempts a turnaround, expecting fundamental improvements.
  • Macro/market tailwinds due to the Fed rate policy pivot may boost Oportun's financial performance.
  • There are certain risks that investors should take into account before making a move.

Woman holding a mobile phone with loan application approval.

courtneyk/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) is a financial services company offering personal lending and savings services, mainly targeting people with thin or no credit files, underserved by the traditional banking system. The company is trying to escape

This article was written by

Innovation Sustainability Growth profile picture
Innovation Sustainability Growth
389 Followers
Economist. In my free time, I like studying innovative companies. I have fun while doing this, yet, I consider it a serious activity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OPRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OPRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News