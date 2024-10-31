Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC ) is a U.S. metallurgical ("met") coal mining company with operations in Alabama, that exports most of its coal production. The relatively low operating cost and export focus means Warrior has a decent operating margin, even during periods of

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. Portfolio Returns: 42% in 2019, 81% in 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, 12% in 2023, and 14% YTD2024.

Sign up!