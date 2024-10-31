Warrior Met Coal: A Satisfactory Q3 In A Challenging Market

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • The adjusted EBITDA of $78M was the lowest figure since early 2021.
  • Adjusted earnings were $42M, which was relatively impressive given the challenging market conditions.
  • The development project Blue Creek is on time, which has the potential to re-rate the stock substantially over the next couple of years.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Off The Beaten Path. Learn More »

Coal extraction: mine excavator

meliusphotography

Overview

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is a U.S. metallurgical ("met") coal mining company with operations in Alabama, that exports most of its coal production. The relatively low operating cost and export focus means Warrior has a decent operating margin, even during periods of

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. Portfolio Returns: 42% in 2019, 81% in 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, 12% in 2023, and 14% YTD2024.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
4.64K Followers

Bang for the Buck has a Bsc and Msc in Financial Economics and manages a small investment company. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

He runs the investment group Off The Beaten Path.

It focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which do allow investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HCC, AMR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News