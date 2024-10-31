Farknot_Architect/iStock via Getty Images

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) outlined some of the traffic headwinds it saw in the U.S., China, and other global markets during the company's earnings call. The company suspended its guidance for FY25, but said it still sees store growth opportunities because new stores in low-density regions are outperforming.

CEO Brian Niccol made his highly anticipated appearance on the call. Niccol said the earnings results were very disappointing. He wants Starbucks (SBUX) stores to be a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and where the company serves the finest coffee handcrafted by skilled baristas. A top priority is to improve the time it takes for store customers to receive their orders.

As part of an appeal to the coffeehouse vibe, Niccol said Starbucks (SBUX) plans to bring back condiment coffee bars in all cafes by early 2025, offer ceramic mugs again, and bring back more comfortable seating and amenities to make stores a place where customers want to gather.

An area that Starbucks (SBUX) plans to put in some guardrails is with order customization, as part of a strategy to improve through-put. The company is also removing extra charges for non-dairy milk orders, beginning on November 7.

Outside the U.S., Niccol noted the China turnaround could take some time, but was optimistic about the opportunities in new international markets.

Notably, Starbucks (SBUX) said it would not raise prices in North America in FY25.

The new strategy at Starbucks (SBUX) could have implications for rivals such as Dunkin' Donuts, Dutch Bros. (BROS), and Panera.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is the mystery investor who bid for a $7 billion minority stake in Roger Communication Inc.'s (RCI) cell phone infrastructure business.

This is according to a Globe & Mail report on Wednesday, which cited two people familiar with the matter.

Rogers (RCI) announced last Thursday that it was selling a $7 billion equity interest in its backhaul network, though it didn't identify who the buyer was.

Rogers (RCI) offered Blackstone (BX), Apollo (APO) and a number of other large asset managers an opportunity to invest in the business, according to the report. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and KKR & Co. (KKR) also made pitches.

According to the report, Blackstone (BX) offered the best terms, though Apollo (APO) still wants the asset and is attempting to sweeten its offer.

The Grammys, hosted by The Recording Academy, have found a new broadcast partner after staying over half a century with CBS.

In a company blog, Disney (NYSE:DIS) said it has struck a 10-year global deal to the coveted event that will be exclusively simulcast on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ beginning in 2027. The deal value was initially not disclosed, but according to a Wall Street Journal report, the company is paying more than $500 million to air the event.

As part of the deal, The Recording Academy will produce multiple Grammy-branded music specials and additional new programming for audiences around the world across Disney’s platforms, the company said.

The latest deal will set Disney up well in 2027 to broadcast The Oscars and Super Bowl LXI along with The Grammys.

Catalyst watch:

Apple (AAPL) will hold its earnings conference call at 5pm. Qorvo (QRVO) and InterDigital (IDCC) are two major AAPL suppliers that have moved in tandem with the stock following earnings over the last year.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.6% at $69/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.2% at $72,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.6% and the DAX is down 0.6%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Carvana (CVNA) is up 20% after the online car retailer exceeded Q3 expectations and raised its full-year outlook, driven by robust vehicle sales.

On today’s economic calendar: