ASMPT Limited (ASMVF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ASMPT Limited (OTCPK:ASMVF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Romil Singh - Head, IR

Robin Gerard Ng Cher Tat - Group CEO

Katie Xu - SVP and Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Donnie Teng - Nomura

Gokul Hariharan - JPMorgan

Wernjuan Chng - HSBC

Kevin Wang - Mizuho

Leping Huang - Huatai Securities

Simon Woo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tony Zhang - CLSA

Arthur Lai - Macquarie Capital Securities

Romil Singh

Good morning, and good evening, everyone. I'm Romil from the Investor Relations team, and I will be the moderator for today's call. On behalf of ASMPT Limited, let me welcome all of you to the Group's investor conference call for the third quarter of 2024. We would like to sincerely thank you for your continued support and interest in the company.

Please note that all participants will be on listen-only mode when the management is presenting. We will start the Q&A session only after the management has gone through the entire presentation. During the Q&A session, priority will be given to the covering analysts.

As part of our standard disclaimer, please do note that during this conference call, there may be forward-looking statements with respect to the company's business and financial conditions. Such forward-looking statements could involve known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results, performance and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied during this conference call. For your reference, the Investor Relations presentation for our recent results is available on our website.

On today's call, we have our Group Chief Executive Officer Robin and the Group Chief Financial Officer, Katie. Robin will cover the group's key highlights, outlook and the guidance for the next quarter, while Katie will provide details on the financial performance.