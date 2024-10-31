Since my January 2024 article, Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has appreciated significantly. I believe this has been mostly due to Cabometyx’s continued success and its pipeline’s strategic progress. EXEL aims to become a genitourinary [GU] and gastrointestinal [GI] oncology leader. Its leading product is Cabometyx, a
Exelixis: Cabometyx Drives Revenue While Zanzalintinib Emerges As Future Growth Engine
Summary
- Exelixis’s Cabometyx continues to drive revenue growth, prompting a raised 2024 forecast to $2.15–$2.2 billion. EXEL plans to diversify its oncology portfolio by launching one new indication for Zanzalintinib annually.
- Zanzalintinib could also grow into a $5 billion yearly revenue asset by 2033, potentially surpassing Cabometyx as Exelixis’s primary revenue source.
- The company has repurchased $462.4 million in shares this year, showcasing it's a shareholder-friendly company as well.
- Its relative valuation multiples and upside potential suggest EXEL still trades at a compelling price despite its recent appreciation.
- Thus, I maintain a “Buy” rating for Exelixis, as I believe Cabometyx’s revenue and Zanzalintinib’s long-term potential support robust long-term growth.
