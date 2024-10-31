Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a sizeable automotive business that continues to grow at a healthy pace. This business is dwarfed by the company's data center segment, though. Given the size of the end market, and the price sensitive nature of
Nvidia: Self-Driving Vehicles Are An Important Proof Point
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's automotive business is growing but remains small compared to its data center segment.
- The DRIVE platform, including advanced SoCs and Nvidia's software ecosystem, positions the company to capitalize on the rise of autonomous vehicles.
- Analysts project Nvidia's revenue will reach 400 billion USD by 2030, meaning the company's automotive business is unlikely to be a material contributor.
- Despite this, self-driving vehicles are an important example of the real-world utility of AI.
