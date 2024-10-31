Taiwan's Third-Quarter GDP Beats Expectations

Summary

  • According to Taiwan’s advance estimate for Q3 GDP, growth moderated to 3.97% YoY, down from 5.06% YoY in Q2. This was a little stronger than our forecasts of 3.8% YoY growth and beat the consensus forecasts of 3.4% YoY.
  • The slowdown of the year-on-year number was a base effect story - the seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter growth rate of 1.08% was actually far and away the highest of any quarter in the year to date.
  • Domestic demand stayed resilient and helped offset a larger drag from external demand in the third quarter, as growth looks set to beat forecasts in 2024.

Worker using walkie-talkie in commercial dock

shih-wei

By Lynn Song

Third-quarter GDP growth beat forecasts

Taiwan has published its advance estimate for the third-quarter GDP growth. According to the data release, growth moderated to 3.97% YoY, down from 5.06% YoY in the second quarter. This growth was a little stronger than

