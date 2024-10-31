Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Marci Ryvicker - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations
Mike Cavanagh - President
Jason Armstrong - Chief Financial Officer
Dave Watson - President & Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable
Brian Roberts - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley
Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson
Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs
John Hodulik - UBS
Jessica Reif Ehrlich - Bank of America Securities
Jonathan Chaplin - New Street
Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Comcast Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note that this conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Ms. Marci Ryvicker. Please go ahead, Ms. Ryvicker.
Marci Ryvicker
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone.
Joining us on today's call are Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Jason Armstrong, and Dave Watson.
I will now refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation accompanying this call, which can also be found on our Investor Relations website and which contains our safe harbor disclaimer. This conference call may include forward-looking statements, subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In addition, during this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our 8-K and trending schedule issued earlier this morning for the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike.
Mike Cavanagh
Thanks, Marcy, and good morning.
Before I hand it over to Jason, I'll touch on a few topics that are top of mind for me as we report our third quarter results and head into the home stretch of 2024. First is convergence, second is
- Read more current CMCSA analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts