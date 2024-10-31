Equity Residential 2024 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Oct. 31, 2024 11:21 AM ETEquity Residential (EQR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.82K Followers

Q3: 2024-10-30 Earnings Summary

EPS of $0.38 misses by $0.03 | Revenue of $748.35M (3.35% Y/Y) beats by $4.65M

The following slide deck was published by Equity Residential in conjunction with their 2024 Q3 earnings call.

This article was written by

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.82K Followers
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team

Recommended For You

About EQR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EQR

Trending Analysis

Trending News