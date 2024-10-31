Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefanie Notaney - Senior Director, Financial and Corporate Communications

David Baszucki - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Guthrie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Champion - Piper Sandler

Andrew Crum - Stifel

Clark Lampen - BTIG

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Andrew Marok - Raymond James

Matthew Cost - Morgan Stanley

Brian Pitz - BMO Capital Markets

Omar Dessouky - Bank of America

Jason Bazinet - Citigroup

Operator

Good morning. My name is Amy and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Roblox Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Stefanie Notaney. You may begin your conference call.

Stefanie Notaney

Thank you, Amy. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q&A session to discuss Roblox's Q3 2024 results. With me today is Roblox Co-Founder and CEO, David Baszucki; and CFO, Mike Guthrie. Our shareholder letter, press release, SEC filings, supplemental slides, and a replay of today's call can be found on our investor relations website.

Our commentary today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risk uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements.

A description of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are included in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.