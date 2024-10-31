Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Prof. Amnon Shashua - President, Chief Executive Officer

Moran Shemesh - Chief Financial Officer

Nimrod Nehushtan - EVP of Business Development, Strategy

Dan Galves - Chief Communications Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Trevor Young - Barclays

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Antoine Chkaiban - New Street Research

John Babcock - Bank of America

Nick Doyle - Needham & Company

Jake Wilhelm - Wells Fargo

Operator

Greetings! And welcome to the Mobileye Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Galves. Mr. Galves, you may begin.

Dan Galves

Thanks, Paul. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Mobileye's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call for the period ending September 28th, 2024.

Please note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the accompanying press release, which includes additional information on the specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Additionally, on this call, we will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP figures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in our posted earnings release.

Joining us on the call today are Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye President and CEO; and Moran Shemesh, Mobileye CFO. Also joining today for the Q&A session is Nimrod Nehushtan, Mobileye EVP of Business Development and Strategy.

Thanks, and now I'll turn the call over to Amnon.