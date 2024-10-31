Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Killoy - President and CEO

Kevin Reid - General Counsel

Thomas Dineen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Smith - Lake Street

Rommel Dionisio - Aegis Capital

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2024 Sturm, Ruger Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Chris Killoy, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Christopher Killoy

Good morning, and welcome to Sturm, Ruger & Company's third quarter 2024 conference call. I'll ask Kevin Reid, our General Counsel to read the caution on forward-looking statements. Tom Dineen, our Chief Financial Officer, will then give an overview of the third quarter 2024 financial results; and then I will discuss our operations and the market.

After that, we'll get to your questions. Kevin?

Kevin Reid

Thanks, Chris.

I just want to remind everyone that statements made in the course of this meeting that state the company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31st, 2023, and of course, on the Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024, which we filed last night. Copies of these documents