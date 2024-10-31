Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome AV Investments as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Bill Holdings: Rapidly Growing Accounting SaaS At Discounted Price
Summary
- BILL Holdings’ services are saving SMBs time and money by automating many manual/labor-intensive tasks involving payments.
- Because of the liquidity in the business model, this company is built to grow aggressively in a low-interest rate environment or expand margins in a high-interest rate environment.
- BILL Holdings is approaching the point of inflection in profitability and trading for 18.5x EV/TTM FCF. This is a very attractive valuation.
- If BILL falls below $50/share, I will consider it a Strong Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BILL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Thank you for reading! Please leave a comment and tell me what you think of this analysis. This is not financial advice and past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.