Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Alison Johnson - Director of Investor Relations
Jeremy D. Thigpen - Chief Executive Officer
Keelan Adamson - President and Chief Operating Officer
Thaddeus Vayda - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Roddie Mackenzie - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Eddie Kim - Barclays
Arun Jayaram - J.P. Morgan
Scott Gruber - Citigroup
David Smith - Pickering Energy Partners
Kurt Hallead - Benchmark
Fredrik Stene - Clarksons Securities
Greg Lewis - BTIG
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to today’s Third Quarter 2024 Transocean Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Director of Investor Relations, Alison Johnson.
Alison Johnson
Thank you, Madison. Good morning, and welcome to Transocean’s third quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
A copy of our press release covering financial results along with supporting statements and schedules, including reconciliations and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures are posted on our website at deepwater.com.
Joining me on this morning’s call are Jeremy Thigpen, Chief Executive Officer; Keelan Adamson, President and Chief Operating Officer; Thad Vayda, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Roddie Mackenzie, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.
During the course of this call, Transocean Management may make certain forward-looking statements regarding various matters related to our business and company that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon current expectations and certain assumptions, and therefore, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.
Many
- Read more current RIG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts