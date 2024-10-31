Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Margaret Boyce - IR
Travis Boone - CEO
Scott Thanisch - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Aaron Spychalla - Craig-Hallum
Julio Romero - Sidoti & Co.
Min Cho - B. Riley Securities
Jason Ursaner - Bumbershoot Holdings
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Orion Group Holdings Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I'll now like to turn the comments over to Margaret Boyce, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Margaret Boyce
Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss Orion Group Holdings Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results. We issued our earnings release after market last night. It's available on the investor relations section of our website at oriongroupholdingsinc.com I'm here today with Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Thanisch, Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, management will provide prepared remarks, and then we'll open up the call for your questions. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's comments will include forward looking statements under the Federal Securities Laws. Forward looking statements are identified by words such as will, be, intend, believe, expect, anticipate or other comparable words and phrases. Statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Our actual financial condition and results of operations may vary materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those forward looking statements are contained in our SEC filings, including our reports on Form-10Q and 10-K.
With that, I'll now like to turn the call over to Travis. Travis, please go ahead.
Travis Boone
Thank you, Margaret, good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2024 conference call. I'll start with
- Read more current ORN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts