What's Big, Growing, And Down 18% Post Earnings? Reiterating Buy On Monolithic Power

Tech Stock Pros
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • We're reiterating a Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. post Q3 FY24 earning results and the 18% pullback that followed.
  • The pullback signifies that the market is really treating MPWR like an AI name, with RSI hitting oversold territory on guidance of $600M-$620M versus consensus of $603M.
  • MPWR’s position within the AI GPU market remains unique, and we expect more content and unit gains as AI power needs expand.
  • We also now expect to see more support from MPWR's other end markets rebounding in FY25.
  • We think investors shouldn’t feed into fear, instead we think they should buy, quick.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock is selling off the day after reporting third quarter of FY2024 results and outlook. This proves that the market is really treating MPWR like an AI name because the stock price

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors.

