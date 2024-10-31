I'm Impressed With QDTE And Its 30% Yield

Summary

  • QDTE presents a fund that is very risky and dangerous.
  • Despite this, past data shows that it carries minimal volatility over its peers, and has outperformed both them and the Nasdaq-100 itself.
  • This fund is built in a way that includes more risk than similar funds like JEPQ, which has put me in a bind over which I prefer.
  • I cover the fund, its strategy, risks, suitability, and more.

Stock market graph and bar chart price display

Introduction

When I first heard about the Roundhill Innovation-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:QDTE), I was suspicious that it was several things:

  • A marketing gimmick.
  • Way too risky for retail investors.
  • Likely to blow up

About QDTE ETF

