Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc (SYRS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Hunady - Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Conley Chee - Chief Executive Officer

David Roth - Chief Medical Officer

Jason Haas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Sandler

Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen

Jason Butler - JMP Citizens

Leah Cann - Brookline Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Syros Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Note that this call is being webcast live on the Investors & Media section of Syros website at www.syros.com. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Karen Hunady, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Syros. Please go ahead.

Karen Hunady

Thank you. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter 2024 financial results. The full release is available on the Investor & Media section of Syros' website at www.syros.com. We will begin the call with prepared remarks by Conley Chee, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. David Roth, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jason Haas, our Chief Financial Officer. We will then open the call for questions. Kristin Stephens, our Chief Development Officer, is also here on the call with us today and will be available for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the statements we make on this conference call will include forward-looking statements. Actual events or results could differ materially from those expressed, or implied by any forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those set forth in the risk factors section, of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we