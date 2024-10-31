AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Kevin Coleman - Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasurer
Dave Zapico - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dalip Puri - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson
Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets
Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research Partners
Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research
Scott Graham - Seaport Research Partners
Brett Linzey - Mizuho
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer
Andrew Obin - Bank of America
Joe Giordano - TD Cowen
Steve Barger - KBCM
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the AMETEK Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, Kevin Coleman.
Kevin Coleman
Thank you, Andrew. Good morning and thank you for joining us for AMETEK's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Dave Zapico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dalip Puri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
During the course of today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements which are subject to change based on various risk factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. A detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the SEC. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Any references made on this call to 2023 or 2024 results or to 2024 guidance will be on an adjusted basis excluding after tax acquisition-related intangible amortization and excluding
- Read more current AME analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts