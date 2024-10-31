Equity Residential (EQR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marty McKenna – Vice President, Investor Relations

Mark Parrell – President and Chief Executive Officer

Alex Brackenridge – Chief Investment Officer

Michael Manelis – Chief Operating Officer

Bob Garechana – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Wolfe – Citi

Steve Sakwa – Evercore ISI

Haendel St. Juste – Mizuho

Alexander Goldfarb – Piper Sandler

John Pawlowski – Green Street

John Kim – BMO Capital Markets

Michael Goldsmith – UBS

Adam Kramer – Morgan Stanley

Josh Dennerlein – Bank of America

Julien Blouin – Goldman Sachs

Jamie Feldman – Wells Fargo

Linda Tsai – Jefferies

Alex Kim – Zelman & Associates

Rich Anderson – Wedbush

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Equity Residential Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Marty McKenna. Please go ahead, sir.

Marty McKenna

Good morning, and thanks for joining us to discuss Equity Residential's third quarter 2024 results. Our featured speakers today are Mark Parrell, our President and CEO; Alex Brackenridge, our Chief Investment Officer; and Michael Manelis, our Chief Operating Officer. Bob Garechana, our CFO, is here with us as well for the Q&A.

Our earnings release and management presentation are posted in the Investors section of equityapartments.com. Please be advised that certain matters discussed during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Now I will turn the call over to Mark Parrell.

Mark Parrell

Thank you, Marty. Good morning, and thank you all for joining