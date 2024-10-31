Silicom Ltd. (SILC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenny Green - EK Global Investor Relations.

Liron Eizenman - President & Chief Executive Officer

Eran Gilad - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silicom Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants are present in listen-only mode. Following management's formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact Silicom's Investor Relations team at EK Global Investor Relations at 1-212-378-8040 or view it in the News section of the company's website, www.silicom-usa.com.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Kenny Green of EK Global Investor Relations. Mr. Green.

Kenny Green

Beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may be affected by subsequent business, political, environmental, regulatory, economic and other conditions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Silicom's control, which might cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

These include but are not limited to, Silicom increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers; the speed and extent to which Silicom solutions are adopted by a relevant market; difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services; maintaining and protecting brand recognition; protection of intellectual property; competition; disruptions to its manufacturing, sales and marketing; development and customer support activities; the impact of the war in Israel and in the Ukraine; rising inflation; changing interest rates; volatile exchange rate as well as continuing or new effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global uncertainty, global