COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Stephen Schultz - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Kabir Nath - Chief Executive Officer
Lori Englebert - Chief Commercial Officer
Teri Loxam - Chief Financial Officer
Michael Gold - Chief Research & Development Officer
Guy Goodwin - Chief Medical Officer
Conference Call Participants
Leonid Timashev - RBC Capital Markets
Charles Duncan - Cantor
François Brisebois - Oppenheimer
Elemer Piros - Rodman
Patrick Trucchio - H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Tom Shrader - BTIG
Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord Genuity
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Louella [ph] and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the COMPASS Pathways' Third Quarter 2024 Investor Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Schultz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Stephen Schultz
Welcome all of you and thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2024 results conference call. Again, my name is Steve Schultz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at COMPASS Pathways. And today, I'm joined by Kabir Nath, our Chief Executive Officer; Lori Englebert, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Teri Loxam, our Chief Financial Officer, who will be giving prepared remarks as well as Dr. Guy Goodwin, our Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Michael Gold, our Chief R&D Officer, who will join us for Q&A. The call is being recorded and will be available on the COMPASS Pathways' Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be available for a period of 30 days.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during the call today, the team will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning
- Read more current CMPS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts