OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) reported Q3 2024 earnings, with results in line with expectations and guidance. The company's revenues decreased YoY, but were primarily driven by hardware and software sunsetting, with growth ex-hardware of 5.5%. More importantly, the company continues to expand
OneSpan Continues To Perform, But The Price Has Become Speculative
Summary
- OneSpan's revenues decreased YoY, primarily driven by hardware and software sunsetting, with growth ex-hardware of 5.5%.
- More importantly, OneSpan continues to expand its margins, now reaching 30% for adjusted EBITDA. The Digital Agreements segment reached operational profitability for the first time.
- The company expects software revenue acceleration, for example, via the signup of channel partners to sell the product to small and mid-sized clients.
- Margin expansion will probably be more muted.
- Even assuming a double of margins to 50% in Digital Agreements and 20% growth YoY for the segment, the name still has to deliver on growth. The valuation is too demanding.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.