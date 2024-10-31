Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ann Dai - Investor Relations

Marc Lipschultz - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Alan Kirshenbaum - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Brian McKenna - Citizens JMP

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Steven Tabak - Wolfe Research

Crispin Love - Piper Sandler

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Bill Katz - TD Cowen

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Blue Owl Capital's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. During the presentation, your lines will remain on listen-only. I'd like to advise all parties that this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Ann Dai, Head of Investor Relations for Blue Owl.

Ann Dai

Thanks, Operator, and good morning to everyone. Joining me today are Marc Lipschultz, our Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Kirshenbaum, our Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind our listeners that remarks made during the call may contain forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside the company's control.

Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Blue Owl Capital's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

We'd also like to remind everyone that we'll refer to non-GAAP measures on the call, which are reconciled to GAAP figures in our earnings presentation, available on the shareholder section of our website at blueowl.com. Please note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to