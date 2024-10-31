Sherritt International Corporation (SHERF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Sherritt International Corporation (OTCPK:SHERF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Halton - Director IR

Leon Binedell - President and CEO

Yasmin Gabriel - CFO

Elvin Saruk - COO

Conference Call Participants

Tony Robson - Global Mining Research

Shane Nagle - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sherritt International Corporation Q3 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Tuesday, October 31, 2024 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time.

I will now turn the presentation over to Tom Halton, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tom Halton

Thank you, Operator, and welcome everyone to Sherritt’s third quarter 2024 conference call. We released our third quarter results last night. Our press release, MD&A, and financial statements are available on our website and on SEDAR+.

During today's call, we will be referring to our presentation that is available on our website and on today's webcast. As we will be making forward-looking statements and references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the cautionary notes on Slide 3 of our presentation, as well as the material assumptions and risks associated with certain forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures included in the appendix of the presentation.

On the call today is Leon Binedell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Yasmin Gabriel, Chief Financial Officer, and Elvin Saruk, Chief Operating Officer. Following the review of our results, we will open the call to questions. It is now my pleasure to pass the call over to Leon.

Leon Binedell

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I’ll begin