CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt White - Chief Financial Officer

Leland Strange - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hal Goetsch - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to CoreCard Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Matt White, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Matt White

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me on the call today is Leland Strange, Chairman and CEO of CoreCard Corporation. He will add some additional comments, probably more than you are typically used to, and answer questions at the conclusion of my prepared remarks.

Before I start, I'd like to remind everyone that during the call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements to help you understand CoreCard Corporation and its business environment. These statements involve a number of risk factors, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Factors that may affect future operations are included in our filings with the SEC, including our 2023 Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

We'll also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, which is adjusted for certain items that affect the comparability of our underlying operational performance. These non-GAAP measures are detailed in reconciliation tables included with our earnings release.

Before I get to the financial highlights for the quarter, I'll comment on the filing this morning regarding the decision by our auditor not to stand for reappointment following the completion of our fiscal 2024 audit. This is