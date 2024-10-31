BNP Paribas SA (BNPQF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe - Chief Executive Officer
Lars Machenil - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Tariq El Mejjad - Bank of America
Azzurra Guelfi - Citi
Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley
Delphine Lee - JPMorgan
Flora Bocahut - Barclays
Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research
Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies
Kiri Vijayarajah - HSBC
Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs
Anke Reingen - RBC
Pierre Chedeville - CIC
Sharath Kumar - Deutsche Bank
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the BNP Paribas Third Quarter 2024 Results with Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Group Chief Financial Officer; and Lars Machenil, Group Chief Financial Officer.
Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website invest.bnpparibas.com.
I would like now to hand the call over to Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Group Chief Executive Officer.
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe
Thank you. So, good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of our third quarter '24 results. As usual, at the end of the presentation, Lars and I will be pleased to take your questions.
So, moving to the core of the presentation with Slide 3. Our net income group share reached € 2.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024. This was a very strong quarter for BNP Paribas, driven by good performance across our operational divisions. Our revenues are up 2.7% compared to third quarter '23 on a distributable basis.
All in all, an outstanding quarter for CIB which was up 9% year on year with global markets leading the way. Meanwhile, CPBS generated stable revenues, excluding revenues from used cars disposals At Arval. We see positive momentum in the commercial and personal banking activities in the Eurozone. France being a
