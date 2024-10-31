BNP Paribas SA (BNPQF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Jean-Laurent Bonnafe - Chief Executive Officer

Lars Machenil - Chief Financial Officer

Tariq El Mejjad - Bank of America

Azzurra Guelfi - Citi

Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Flora Bocahut - Barclays

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies

Kiri Vijayarajah - HSBC

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Anke Reingen - RBC

Pierre Chedeville - CIC

Sharath Kumar - Deutsche Bank

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the BNP Paribas Third Quarter 2024 Results with Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Group Chief Financial Officer; and Lars Machenil, Group Chief Financial Officer.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafe

Thank you. So, good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of our third quarter '24 results. As usual, at the end of the presentation, Lars and I will be pleased to take your questions.

So, moving to the core of the presentation with Slide 3. Our net income group share reached € 2.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024. This was a very strong quarter for BNP Paribas, driven by good performance across our operational divisions. Our revenues are up 2.7% compared to third quarter '23 on a distributable basis.

All in all, an outstanding quarter for CIB which was up 9% year on year with global markets leading the way. Meanwhile, CPBS generated stable revenues, excluding revenues from used cars disposals At Arval. We see positive momentum in the commercial and personal banking activities in the Eurozone. France being a