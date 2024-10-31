Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Rohman - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & FP&A

Mark Hoplamazian - President & Chief Executive Officer

Joan Bottarini - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo

Ben Chaiken - Mizuho

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Connor Cunningham - Melius Research

Smedes Rose - Citi

David Katz - Jefferies

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Hyatt Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Adam Rohman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Global FP&A. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Adam Rohman

Thank you. And welcome to Hyatt's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

Joining me on today's call are Mark Hoplamazian, Hyatt's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joan Bottarini, Hyatt's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today will include forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These risks could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by our comments. Forward-looking statements in the earnings release that we issued today, along with the comments on this call are made only as of today and will not be updated as actual events unfold.

In addition, you can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referred to in today's remarks on our website at hyatt.com under the