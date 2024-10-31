Entergy Corporation (ETR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Liz Hunter - VP, IR

Andrew Marsh - Chairman and CEO

Kimberly Fontan - CFO

Rod West - Group President, Utility Operations

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners

Nicholas Campanella - Barclays

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies

Ross Fowler - Bank of America

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Bill Appicelli - UBS

Sophie Karp - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Lonegan - Evercore

Operator

I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Entergy's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

And I will now turn the call over to Liz Hunter, Vice President of Investor Relations for Entergy Corporation. Liz, the floor is yours.

Liz Hunter

Good morning and thank you for joining us. We will begin today with comments from Entergy's Chair and CEO, Drew Marsh, and then Kimberly Fontan, our CFO, will review results. In an effort to accommodate everyone who has questions, we request that each person ask no more than two questions.

In today's call, management will make certain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, which are set forth in our earnings release, our slide presentation, and our SEC filings. Entergy does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Management will also discuss non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations to the applicable GAAP measures are included in today's press release and slide presentation both of which can be found on the Investor Relations' section of our website.

And now I will turn the