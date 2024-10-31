Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Fitter - Investor Relations

Chris Stavros - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brian Corales - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Phillips Johnston - Capital One

Oliver Huang - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Noah Hungness - Bank of America

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Tim Rezvan - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Sean Mitchell - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cindy, and I will be your moderator for today's call. At this time, all participants will be placed in a listen-only mode and our call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Magnolia's management for their prepared remarks which will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session.

Tom Fitter

Thank you, Cindy, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Magnolia Oil & Gas' Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Participating on the call today are Chris Stavros, Magnolia's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Corales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Additional information on risk factors that could cause results to differ is available in the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. A full safe harbor can be found on Slide 2 of the conference call slide presentation with the supplemental data on our website. You can download Magnolia's third quarter 2024 earnings press