Amazon Q3: 19% Growth In Ads And AWS

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.99K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc. has been actively growing its digital advertisement business, offering more services such as sponsored products and Prime Video ads.
  • In Q3, both the advertising business and AWS grew by 19% year-over-year, sustaining a strong growth momentum.
  • My key takeaway from the quarter is the strong margin expansion in Amazon’s AWS business, delivering 38.1% of the operating margin in Q3.
  • I reiterate a “Strong Buy” rating with a one-year price target of $258 per AMZN share.

Amazon Germany Services Ltd.

FinkAvenue

I reiterated a "Strong Buy" rating on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in July 2024, highlighting their business expansion into the grocery delivery market. Amazon has been actively growing its digital advertisement business, offering more services such as sponsored products and

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.99K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News