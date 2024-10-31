Amazon Q3: 19% Growth In Ads And AWS
Summary
- Amazon.com, Inc. has been actively growing its digital advertisement business, offering more services such as sponsored products and Prime Video ads.
- In Q3, both the advertising business and AWS grew by 19% year-over-year, sustaining a strong growth momentum.
- My key takeaway from the quarter is the strong margin expansion in Amazon’s AWS business, delivering 38.1% of the operating margin in Q3.
- I reiterate a “Strong Buy” rating with a one-year price target of $258 per AMZN share.
