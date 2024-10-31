Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

A.B. Mendez - SVP, Director of IR

Phil Green - Chairman and CEO

Jerry Salinas - Group EVP, CFO

Dan Geddes - Incoming CFO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson

Dave Rochester - Compass Point

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Ben Gerlinger - Citi

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce A.B. Mendez, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

A.B. Mendez

Thanks, Jerry. This afternoon's conference call will be led by Phil Green, Chairman and CEO; Jerry Salinas, Group Executive Vice President and CFO; and Dan Geddes, our incoming CFO. Before I turn the call over to Phil, Jerry and Dan, I need to take a moment to address the safe harbor provisions. Some of the remarks made today will constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. We intend such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. Please see the last page of text in this morning's earnings release for additional information about the risk factors associated with these forward-looking statements. If needed, a copy of the release is available on our Web site or by calling the Investor Relations department at (210) 220-5234. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Phil.