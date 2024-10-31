Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) reported Q3 2024 results today, with revenues down YoY, and more challenged margins. This changed its trend of revenues growing (adjusted for non-recurring factors) and operating margins growing, in line with deleveraging financially. The change in trend
Rocky Brands' Q3 Was Not As Bad As The Market Reaction, The Stock Is Now A Buy
Summary
- Rocky Brands, Inc. reported Q3 2024 results today, with revenues down YoY, and more challenged margins.
- This reversed a trend of revenues growing (adjusted for non-recurring factors) and operating margins growing, in line with deleveraging financially.
- Rocky is down 40% since I wrote a Hold article on the name in July 2024. The stock now offers a yield of 16% on projected earnings at 9% margins.
- If we model lower margins, maybe 7%, the yield is still ok, at 11%, but now as attractive.
- I think Rocky is attractive on a speculative basis, posed on a continued recovery, and not so challenging end-markets.
