As those who follow my account will know, I generally stay clear of writing on mega-caps. That's largely due to my desire to offer readers unique value in my writings, and most mega-cap stocks have already been analyzed
Apple Earnings: Q4 Results Decent, But Questions Continue Into Q1 2025
Summary
- Apple reported Q4 2024 results that slightly beat estimates and provide some relief at face value following mixed reports about the iPhone 16 launch.
- China's performance has improved, but continued to underwhelm, and it remains questionable where a growth spurt could come from.
- At a PEG of 3.5x, AAPL stock remains incredibly expensive. There are defensible qualities that have value, but I cannot reach a fair value above $215.
