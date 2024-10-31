Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Hare - Chief Financial Officer

Clarence Smith - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Steve Burdette - President

Conference Call Participants

Michael Legg - The Benchmark Company

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Cristina Fernandez - Telsey Advisory Group

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Haverty's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Richard Hare, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Richard Hare

Thank you, operator and good morning. During this conference call, we'll make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those made or implied in such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, in which we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include economic and competitive conditions and other uncertainties detailed in the company's reports filed with the SEC.

Our Chairman and CEO, Clarence Smith, will now give you an update on our results and our President, Steve Burdette, will provide additional commentary about our business.

Clarence Smith

Good morning. Thank you for joining our third quarter conference call. Consolidated sales were a $175.9 million, down 20.2% from last year. Earnings per common share were $0.29 versus a $1.02. We are seeing a cautious consumer and we were impacted by the two hurricanes hitting our regions. We do believe that our customer is beginning to move back into the buying process based on an improvement in store traffic over the last month. We expect to see better traffic and sales once the elections are