The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 31, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Marcus - Chairman, President and CEO

Chad Paris - CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Hickey - Benchmark Company

Eric Wold - B. Riley

Patrick Sholl - Barrington Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The Marcus Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lydia, and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Joining us today are Greg Marcus, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chad Paris, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of The Marcus Corporation.

At this time, I'd like to turn the program over to Mr. Paris for his opening remarks. Please go ahead, sir.

Chad Paris

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2024 third quarter conference call.

I need to begin by stating that we plan to make a number of forward-looking statements on our call today, all of which we intend to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Our forward-looking statements may generally be identified by our use of words such as we believe, anticipate, expect or words of similar import. Our forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expected. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties which could impact our ability to achieve our expectations identified in our forward-looking statements are included under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the press release we issued this morning announcing our fiscal 2024 third quarter results and in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2023 annual report on Form 10-K, which you can access on the SEC's website.