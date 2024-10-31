IDACORP, Inc (IDA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

IDACORP, Inc (NYSE:IDA) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Amy Shaw - Vice President of Finance, Compliance and Risk

Lisa Grow - President, and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Buckham - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer

Adam Richins - Senior Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer

Tim Tatum - Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Alex Mortimer - Mizuho Securities

Ross Fowler - Bank of America

Bill Appicelli - UBS Securities

Chris Ellinghaus - SWS

Operator

Welcome to IDACORP's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and our broadcast is live. A replay will be available later today, and for the next 12 months on the IDACORP website. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Amy Shaw, Vice President of Finance, Compliance and Risk.

Amy Shaw

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call. This morning, we issued and posted to IDACORP's website our third quarter 2024 earnings release and the Form 10-Q. The slides we will reference during today's call are available on IDACORP's website.

As noted on slide two, our discussion today includes forward-looking statements, including earnings guidance, spending forecast, regulatory plans and actions, financing plans, and estimates and assumptions that reflect our current views on what the future holds, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today, and we caution against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Our cautionary note on forward-looking statements and various risk factors are included in more detail for your review in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As shown on slide three, we have Lisa Grow, IDACORP's President and CEO; and Brian Buckham, IDACORP's Senior Vice