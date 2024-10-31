The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 31, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim FitzGerald - CEO

James Pool - Chief Technology Officer & Chief Operations Officer

Bryan Mittelman - CFO

Steven Spittle - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Mig Dobre - Baird

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan

Walt Liptak - Seaport Global

Tim FitzGerald

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today on our third quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note there are slides to accompany the call on the Investor Relations page of our website.

Third quarter proved to be more challenging than expected, particularly for our Commercial Foodservice segment as lower restaurant traffic and a reacceleration of already high food costs in recent months further pressured restaurant operators, resulting in a delayed investment in greater restaurant closures. Although we faced macroeconomic headwinds across our foodservice businesses, the picture remains strong as more favorable conditions return with pent-up demand and expected multiyear recoveries for the industries in which we participate.

While we faced revenue declines in the quarter, our profitability initiatives continued to take hold as we posted strong margins across our businesses, and we reported margin expansion in comparison to the second quarter. We are also pleased to have reported another very solid quarter in operating cash flow, with year-to-date cash flow of $447 million, roughly 20% ahead of a record 2023.