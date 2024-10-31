Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call October 31, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott McLaughlin - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Dallas Tanner - Chief Executive Officer

Charles Young - President and Chief Operating Officer

Jon Olsen - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Eisen - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Eric Wolfe - Citi

Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley

Jesse Lederman - Zelman & Associates

John Pawlowski - Green Street

Josh Dennerlein - Bank of America

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Gorman - BTIG

Julien Blouin - Goldman Sachs

Jason Sabshon - KBW

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Invitation Homes Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Scott McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Scott McLaughlin

Good afternoon and welcome. I’m here today from Invitation Homes with Dallas Tanner, Chief Executive Officer; Charles Young, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jon Olsen, Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Eisen, Chief Investment Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session with our covering sell-side analysts. [Operator Instructions]

During today’s call, we may reference our third quarter 2024 earnings release and supplemental information. This document was issued yesterday after the market closed, and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.invh.com. Certain statements we make during this call may include forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of our business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes or