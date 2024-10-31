BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Rana Schirmer - Director, SEC External Reporting

Brad Richmond - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Lyle Tick - President and Chief Concept Officer

Tom Houdek - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer

Alex Slagle - Jefferies

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Jon Tower - Citi

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fiscal 2024 third quarter investor conference call and webcast. After the market closed today, we released our financial results for our fiscal 2024 third quarter. You can view the full-text of earnings -- of our earnings release on our website at www.bjsrestaurants.com.

I will begin by reminding you that our comments on the conference call today will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. These statements are based on management's current business and market expectations and our actual results could differ materially from those projections in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a