AXT, Inc. (AXTI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Leslie Green - Investor Relations, Green Communications Consulting, LLC

Morris Young - Chief Executive Officer

Gary Fischer - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Bettles - Vice President of Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Richard Shannon - Craig Hallum

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to AXT's Third Quarter 2024 Financial Conference Call. Leading the call today from China is Dr. Morris Young, Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Fischer, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Tim Bettles, AXT’s Vice President of Business Development will be participating in the Q&A portion of the call. My name is Christina, and I will be your conference coordinator today. [Operator Instructions]

And now, I would now like to turn the call over to Leslie Green, Investor Relations for AXT.

Leslie Green

Thank you, Christina, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, including comments made in response to your questions, we will provide projections or make other forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the future financial performance of the company, market conditions and trends, emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates, our product mix, global economic and political conditions including trade tariffs and import and export restriction, our ability to increase orders in succeeding quarters to control costs and expenses, to move manufacturing yields and efficiency or utilize our manufacturing capacity. We wish to caution you that such statements deal with future events are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially.

In addition to the matters just listed, these uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the financial performance of our