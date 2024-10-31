Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:22 PM ET

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Q3 2024 Earnings Call

October 31, 2024, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Dennison - CEO

Dennis Schemm - CFO and President, After Market Applications Group

Toby Merchant - Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Anna Glaessgen - B. Riley

Alex Perry - Bank of America

Scott Stember - ROTH MKM

Jim Duffy - Stifel

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Craig Kennison - Baird

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fox Factory Holding Corp.'s Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Toby Merchant, Chief Legal Officer at Fox Factory Holding Corp. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Fox Factory's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Mike Dennison, Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis Schemm, Chief Financial Officer and President of the Aftermarket Applications Group. First, Mike will provide business updates and then Dennis will review the quarterly results and outlook. Mike will then provide some closing remarks, before we open up the call for your questions.

By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release, which went out earlier this afternoon. If you have not had the chance to review the release, it's available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at investor.ridefox.com. Please note that throughout this call, we will refer to Fox Factory as FOX or the company.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the