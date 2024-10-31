Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Cary Savas - Director, Branding and Communications

Leonard Livschitz - Chief Executive Officer

Anil Doradla - Chief Financial Officer

Yury Gryzlov - Chief Operating Officer

Mayank Tandon - Needham

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Puneet Jain - JPMorgan

Cary Savas

Welcome to Grid Dynamics Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us on the call today are CEO, Leonard Livschitz; CFO, Anil Doradla; and COO, Yury Gryzlov.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our performance.

I now turn the call over to Leonard, our CEO.

Leonard Livschitz

Thank you, Cary. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Grid Dynamics reported another solid quarter as positive trends continued to favorably influence our business. Our third quarter results were above our guidance range and exceeded Wall Street expectations, both in revenue and non-GAAP EBITDA. More importantly, our revenue and profitability were the highest