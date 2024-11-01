One in every four American workers who have lost their jobs this year worked in professional and business services, a sign that the white-collar labor market may be straining under the weight of high interest rates and that technological
Layoffs Surge In U.S. White-Collar Jobs As Rates, AI Alter Office Work
Summary
- One in every four American workers who have lost their jobs this year worked in professional and business services.
- In September, employers shed 497,000 professional and business services jobs - which includes accountants, consultants and legal workers.
- While the exact causes of these job cuts remain unclear, it could reflect a cyclical weakness sparked by higher interest rates and overall restrictive monetary policy hindering investment and employment.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.