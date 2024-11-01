Annaly Capital: Gauging Value Across This Near 10%-Yield Preferreds Trio

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Annaly Capital preferreds offer near double-digit yields and stable equity coverage, making them attractive even in a Fed-cutting environment.
  • We take a look at the NLY preferreds trio in the context of the latest earnings release.
  • NLY's modest leverage and common share issuance support preferreds, with NLY.PR.I as our pick for better yield and lower redemption risk.
  • We also highlight a common misconception about Agency mREIT book value.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Magnifying glass on top of financial market info

SusanneB

In this third article on the Agency mortgage REIT preferreds sector, we take a look at the floating-rate Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) preferreds. We continue to see terrific value in these stocks as the company's modest leverage and continued

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
12.25K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY.PR.I either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News